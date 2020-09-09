COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Wednesday, Sept. 9
School is back in session, and a man pleads guilty to two charges of public nuisance for not self-isolating.
Charlottetown Islanders pause season ticket sales
A P.E.I. man has pleaded guilty to two charges of causing a public nuisance by failing to self-isolate, after testing positive for COVID-19.
The Charlottetown Islanders have paused season ticket sales while waiting for an answer about how many fans will be allowed in the stands.
Two more cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Tuesday, the fourth time new cases have been announced in six days.
Schools welcomed students back to class on P.E.I. for the first time since March.
Here is a FAQ for parents and students about the return to school.
P.E.I. has confirmed a total of 53 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with no deaths or hospitalizations. There are nine active cases on the Island.
Also in the news
- Students and staff at UPEI will be required to wear non-medical masks in campus buildings.
- Many students at Summerside Intermediate School won't have to worry about buying non-medical masks for the first day of class. A local business organization donated hundreds of masks to the school.
- Masks will be required when students get on the bus. Bus drivers have extras to hand out to students who may have forgotten theirs. Additional cleaning protocols have also been put in place.
- Two business people, both newcomers, are each navigating the challenges of starting new businesses during pandemic restrictions.
Further resources
- Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services.
- Here is a chart tracking COVID-19 numbers and a timeline of COVID-19-related events on P.E.I.
- Here is a guide on what parents and students need to know before heading back to class as soon as Sept. 8.
