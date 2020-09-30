The Island has adopted a new alert system to help Islanders navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the start of the pandemic, P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison says her office has received negative comments, in some cases threats, from Islanders in relation to the COVID-19 rules in the province.

P.E.I. has identified one new case of COVID-19 in the province, an Island man in his 20s, who had travelled outside the Atlantic bubble.

Visitors to P.E.I.'s COVID-19 clinics are receiving their test results "almost always" within 24 hours, says medical microbiologist Dr. Greg German.

P.E.I. government officials say the Access PEI site in Montague will reopen to the public sometime in October, but the date has not yet been set.

There have been 59 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the Island, with 57 considered recovered. There have been no hospitalizations or deaths, and there is no evidence of community spread.

