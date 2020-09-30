COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Wednesday, Sept. 30
P.E.I. Chief Public Health Office receiving "upsetting" remarks
The Island has adopted a new alert system to help Islanders navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since the start of the pandemic, P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison says her office has received negative comments, in some cases threats, from Islanders in relation to the COVID-19 rules in the province.
P.E.I. has identified one new case of COVID-19 in the province, an Island man in his 20s, who had travelled outside the Atlantic bubble.
Visitors to P.E.I.'s COVID-19 clinics are receiving their test results "almost always" within 24 hours, says medical microbiologist Dr. Greg German.
P.E.I. government officials say the Access PEI site in Montague will reopen to the public sometime in October, but the date has not yet been set.
There have been 59 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the Island, with 57 considered recovered. There have been no hospitalizations or deaths, and there is no evidence of community spread.
Also in the news
- With the devastating tourism season of 2020 behind it, the P.E.I. industry is looking ahead with continued uncertainty.
- Charlottetown Mayor Philip Brown is concerned work-from-home initiatives are draining away customers from the downtown.
- A P.E.I. gift card program designed to support the Island tourism industry had a successful first day Monday, with some retailers reporting that they had sold up to 40 per cent of their stock before noon.
- The COVID-19 testing clinic in Charlottetown has moved to the former government garage on Park Street, and out of the Eastlink Centre.
