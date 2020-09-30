Skip to Main Content
COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Wednesday, Sept. 30
PEI

COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Wednesday, Sept. 30

P.E.I. maps out what pandemic restrictions will look like in the new normal, starting Thursday.

P.E.I. Chief Public Health Office receiving "upsetting" remarks

CBC News ·
Lineups at COVID-19 testing sites have occasionally been long. The province is expanding hours in some locations. (Tracy Lightfoot/CBC)

The Island has adopted a new alert system to help Islanders navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the start of the pandemic, P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison says her office has received negative comments, in some cases threats, from Islanders in relation to the COVID-19 rules in the province.  

P.E.I. has identified one new case of COVID-19 in the province, an Island man in his 20s, who had travelled outside the Atlantic bubble. 

Visitors to P.E.I.'s COVID-19 clinics are receiving their test results "almost always" within 24 hours, says medical microbiologist Dr. Greg German.

P.E.I. government officials say the Access PEI site in Montague will reopen to the public sometime in October, but the date has not yet been set.

There have been 59 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the Island, with 57 considered recovered. There have been no hospitalizations or deaths, and there is no evidence of community spread.

Also in the news

Further resources

More COVID-19 stories from CBC P.E.I.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

now