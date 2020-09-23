COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Wednesday, Sept. 23
The pandemic has created winners and losers in retail, and a warning about the potential of a second wave and the reintroduction of restrictions.
Trick or treating will be allowed
Retail sales are down overall in the pandemic, but there have been both winners and losers.
Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison is warning that with case numbers rising in other parts of Canada Islanders must be on guard against a second wave of COVID-19.
Trick or treating will be allowed this Halloween, despite the pandemic.
As the term starts at Holland College, here's how two instructors are adjusting to educate their students during the pandemic.
A P.E.I. man has failed in his effort to fight a $1,000 fine for failing to self-isolate due to COVID-19.
There have been 57 cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I. All are considered recovered. There have been no deaths and no hospitalizations.
Also in the news
- Officials with the province say P.E.I.'s 811 lines were reaching capacity on Monday, causing the line to ring busy for some Islanders.
- The province announced it will use part of its federal COVID-19 relief grant to provide licensed early learning and child-care centres with additional support staff, personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies to meet health and safety measures.
- The Canada Games should be back on schedule for P.E.I.'s turn in 2023, and changes forced by the pandemic could create some opportunities.
Further resources
- Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services.
- Here is a chart tracking COVID-19 numbers and a timeline of COVID-19-related events on P.E.I.
- Here is a guide on what parents and students need to know about attending school.
