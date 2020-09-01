COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Wednesday, Sept. 2
P.E.I. announces it will further relax restrictions starting Oct. 1
Tackle football is returning to P.E.I. this fall, with some adjustments in light of the pandemic.
Education Minister Brad Trivers says a decision on fall sports in schools will be announced soon.
The province has announced there will be a further easing of restrictions on Oct. 1.
Starting Thursday, Islanders testing negative for COVID-19 will be able to get their results online.
A total of 18 physicians have signed on to practise on the Island in 2020, according to an update from Health PEI.
A major tent sale in the works for Sept. 17-20 that could help P.E.I. vendors hit hard due to COVID-19.
Statistics Canada's latest farm cash receipts report shows sales of more than $200 million for the first half of 2020 — the best first half since 2009 — despite the coronavirus pandemic.
P.E.I. has confirmed a total of 44 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with no deaths or hospitalizations. There are no active cases on the Island, public health officials said on Tuesday.
Also in the news
- The provincial government is considering allowing Islanders to have a glass of wine or beer at a picnic.
- The latest quarterly poll from Narrative Research suggests the level of support for Premier Dennis King's government is "still very strong" by Prince Edward Islanders, although they reported being slightly less satisfied with the government's performance compared to the last poll in May.
- Household contacts of students who are waiting for COVID-19 test results will not need to isolate, according to P.E.I.'s chief public health officer.
- A survey by PEERS Alliance is exploring if illicit drug users understand how the risks have changed during the pandemic.
Further resources
- Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services.
- Here is a chart tracking COVID-19 numbers and a timeline of COVID-19-related events on P.E.I.
- Here is a guide on what parents and students need to know before heading back to class as soon as Sept. 8.
