COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Wednesday, Sept. 2
COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Wednesday, Sept. 2

Tackle football will be back this fall, and a decision on school sports for the fall is coming soon.

P.E.I. announces it will further relax restrictions starting Oct. 1

Tyler Newson will get to play tackle football this fall. (Tony Davis/CBC)

Tackle football is returning to P.E.I. this fall, with some adjustments in light of the pandemic.

Education Minister Brad Trivers says a decision on fall sports in schools will be announced soon.

The province has announced there will be a further easing of restrictions on Oct. 1.

Starting Thursday, Islanders testing negative for COVID-19 will be able to get their results online.

A total of 18 physicians have signed on to practise on the Island in 2020, according to an update from Health PEI.

Strong grain prices boosted P.E.I.'s farm revenues in the first half of the year. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

A major tent sale in the works for Sept. 17-20 that could help P.E.I. vendors hit hard due to COVID-19.

Statistics Canada's latest farm cash receipts report shows sales of more than $200 million for the first half of 2020 — the best first half since 2009 — despite the coronavirus pandemic.

P.E.I. has confirmed a total of 44 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with no deaths or hospitalizations. There are no active cases on the Island, public health officials said on Tuesday.

