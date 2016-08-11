Some P.E.I. MPs are returning to Ottawa to attend Parliament for the first time since the pandemic was declared.

Halloween might look a little different on P.E.I. this year during the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Heather Morrison said during her weekly public briefing.

P.E.I. Premier Dennis King expressed his pride in the work that Islanders have done to control the spread of COVID-19, six months after the first case hit the Island, and acknowledged the fatigue everyone is feeling.

The pedestrian shuttle for the Confederation Bridge remains out of service and there are no immediate plans to resume it while COVID-19 is still a threat to safety, says the bridge's general manager.

P.E.I. Premier Dennis King says he would not have been recommending door-to-door campaigning for members of his party. (Ken Linton/CBC)

Door-to-door canvassing by candidates will not be part of the campaign during the upcoming byelection in Charlottetown-Winsloe.

P.E.I. has confirmed a total of 57 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with no deaths or hospitalizations, and one currently considered active.

A 20-year-old Charlottetown man has been fined $1,000 for hosting a party with more than 15 people inside, police say.

UPEI is not among the institutions most at risk financially as the pandemic keeps new international students out of Canada due to the pandemic — but it will likely suffer, says a report by Higher Education Strategy Associates.

Municipalities across P.E.I. are trying to figure out what this year's Santa Claus parades will look like because of COVID-19.

