COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Wednesday, Sept. 15
State of public health emergency was declared 6 months ago today
Some P.E.I. MPs are returning to Ottawa to attend Parliament for the first time since the pandemic was declared.
Halloween might look a little different on P.E.I. this year during the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Heather Morrison said during her weekly public briefing.
P.E.I. Premier Dennis King expressed his pride in the work that Islanders have done to control the spread of COVID-19, six months after the first case hit the Island, and acknowledged the fatigue everyone is feeling.
The pedestrian shuttle for the Confederation Bridge remains out of service and there are no immediate plans to resume it while COVID-19 is still a threat to safety, says the bridge's general manager.
Door-to-door canvassing by candidates will not be part of the campaign during the upcoming byelection in Charlottetown-Winsloe.
P.E.I. has confirmed a total of 57 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with no deaths or hospitalizations, and one currently considered active.
Also in the news
- A 20-year-old Charlottetown man has been fined $1,000 for hosting a party with more than 15 people inside, police say.
- UPEI is not among the institutions most at risk financially as the pandemic keeps new international students out of Canada due to the pandemic — but it will likely suffer, says a report by Higher Education Strategy Associates.
- Municipalities across P.E.I. are trying to figure out what this year's Santa Claus parades will look like because of COVID-19.
Further resources
- Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services.
- Here is a chart tracking COVID-19 numbers and a timeline of COVID-19-related events on P.E.I.
- Here is a guide on what parents and students need to know before heading back to class as soon as Sept. 8.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.