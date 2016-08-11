Skip to Main Content
COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Wednesday, Sept. 15
Some P.E.I. MPs are returning in person to Parliament next week, and plans are being made for Halloween in the COVID-19 pandemic.

State of public health emergency was declared 6 months ago today

With the pedestrian shuttle removed from service, people will need their own vehicles to cross Confederation Bridge while COVID-19 remains a threat. (Gail Harding/CBC)

Some P.E.I. MPs are returning to Ottawa to attend Parliament for the first time since the pandemic was declared.

Halloween might look a little different on P.E.I. this year during the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Heather Morrison said during her weekly public briefing.

P.E.I. Premier Dennis King expressed his pride in the work that Islanders have done to control the spread of COVID-19, six months after the first case hit the Island, and acknowledged the fatigue everyone is feeling.

The pedestrian shuttle for the Confederation Bridge remains out of service and there are no immediate plans to resume it while COVID-19 is still a threat to safety, says the bridge's general manager.

P.E.I. Premier Dennis King says he would not have been recommending door-to-door campaigning for members of his party. (Ken Linton/CBC)

Door-to-door canvassing by candidates will not be part of the campaign during the upcoming byelection in Charlottetown-Winsloe.

P.E.I. has confirmed a total of 57 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with no deaths or hospitalizations, and one currently considered active.

