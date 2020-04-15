An Egyptian immigrant on P.E.I. is growing increasingly frustrated that his wife and son are stuck in Egypt, despite his son being a Canadian citizen. The pandemic is causing further delays.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has promised to host "the best Fordfest barbecue that P.E.I. has ever seen" to thank the province for sending 2,000 COVID-19 kits — which equals 8,000 tests — to Ontario.

P.E.I. clarified the rules last week for people arriving on the Island from outside the Atlantic bubble, and increased enforcement is going to be part of the changes.

The federal COVID-19 alert app, announced as coming to P.E.I. last week, will be available Thursday.

Details are falling into place for the stationary Santa Claus Parade the city of Summerside is having this year, as a COVID-19 safety precaution.

Starting tomorrow travellers will no longer be screened by New Brunswick officials at the Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia borders.

There have been 61 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the Island, with 58 considered recovered. There have been no hospitalizations or deaths, and there is no evidence of community spread.

With real space for people limited by public health guidelines, Charlottetown and Summerside have opened up virtual spaces for public meetings.

Charlottetown's taxi drivers have seen a big drop in business during the pandemic, and some remained concerned about the safety of driving some customers.

The success of a fundraiser during the COVID-19 pandemic is a testament to how much people appreciate the Prince County Hospital, says the hospital foundation's communications officer.

