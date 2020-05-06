Cottagers may be allowed to return to P.E.I. in June.

Some international students are facing financial hardship, with no government programs to help them.

Charlottetown Airport is looking at past financial shocks to try to figure out how air travel might recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

A federal agriculture aid program falls far short of what it needs to be, says the P.E.I. Potato Board, and leaves out a crucial group on the Island.

Ottawa plans to announce a fisheries support plan in the next few days, says the federal fisheries minister.

With Phase 1 of the province's ease-back plan implemented May 1, P.E.I.'s businesses are now anxiously looking ahead to Phase 2 and what it will mean for them.

The Rollo Bay Fiddle Festival is not being cancelled this year. It's going online.

P.E.I. charities are making changes to reach patrons during the pandemic.

