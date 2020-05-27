Fitness centres and gyms are working on the details of reopening as pandemic restrictions continue to ease on P.E.I.

Dog groomers, which were allowed to reopen Friday, are busy.

In the first day of an emergency spring sitting of the P.E.I. Legislature, the Opposition hammered the P.E.I. government on the decision to let in seasonal residents.

The 30-day limit on prescription drugs has been lifted, but health officials are asking Islanders not to stockpile their meds.

Some P.E.I. churches are preparing for religious gatherings in the next phase of the province's ease-back plan June 1.

Schools on P.E.I. will remain closed until at least September. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC)

In-school classes will not resume on P.E.I. until September at the earliest, says the director of the Public Schools Branch.

The P.E.I. government's acceptance of seasonal residents into the province next month will include a risk assessment, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison said in a briefing Tuesday morning.

P.E.I. has had 27 confirmed cases of COVID-19. All have recovered. Nearly 6,000 people on P.E.I. have been tested.

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services.

Here are charts tracking COVID-19 numbers and a timeline of COVID-19-related events on P.E.I.

