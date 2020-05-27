COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Wednesday, May 27
Risk assessments will be done for seasonal residents coming to P.E.I.
Fitness centres and gyms are working on the details of reopening as pandemic restrictions continue to ease on P.E.I.
Dog groomers, which were allowed to reopen Friday, are busy.
In the first day of an emergency spring sitting of the P.E.I. Legislature, the Opposition hammered the P.E.I. government on the decision to let in seasonal residents.
The 30-day limit on prescription drugs has been lifted, but health officials are asking Islanders not to stockpile their meds.
Some P.E.I. churches are preparing for religious gatherings in the next phase of the province's ease-back plan June 1.
In-school classes will not resume on P.E.I. until September at the earliest, says the director of the Public Schools Branch.
The P.E.I. government's acceptance of seasonal residents into the province next month will include a risk assessment, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison said in a briefing Tuesday morning.
P.E.I. has had 27 confirmed cases of COVID-19. All have recovered. Nearly 6,000 people on P.E.I. have been tested.
Also in the news
- Recreational sport organizations are making plans for the summer with the release of public health guidelines on the weekend.
- A team of 28 Islanders from various backgrounds and organizations has been created to establish a plan for recovery and growth potential for the province over the next one, two, five and 10 years.
- Summer camps on P.E.I. have made big changes to their programs or been forced to outright cancel this year because of COVID-19.
- Child-care centres are open again, and feeling good about it.
- P.E.I. Premier Dennis King and his PC government have soared in popularity during the pandemic, according to a new poll.
Further resources
- Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services.
- Here are charts tracking COVID-19 numbers and a timeline of COVID-19-related events on P.E.I.
