Twins in Bethel have been outed as the benefactors leaving gifts on doorsteps to cheer up neighbours during the pandemic .

P.E.I. tourism operators are anxiously waiting for answers before deciding whether to reopen this summer.

Danya O'Malley, executive director of P.E.I.'s Family Violence Prevention Services, talks to Compass host Louise Martin about why calls to the service are down during the pandemic.

Charlottetown police found these messages this week. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

Charlottetown police officers say positive messages written in chalk on the sidewalk outside the police station are "very touching" — especially since they come from youths.

Bottle exchanges are opening back up, but operators are concerned about whether they will get the usual business boost from summer tourists this year.

Also in the news

Further resources

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services.

Here are charts tracking COVID-19 numbers and a timeline of COVID-19-related events on P.E.I.

