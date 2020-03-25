Charlottetown's Queen Elizabeth Hospital has set up special facilities for treating COVID-19 patients.

The facilities include modifications to the hospital emergency department and a separate ward and ICU.

The P.E.I. government has announced a partnership with Sobeys to provide $100 gift cards for Islanders who have been laid off and are waiting for employment insurance. Islanders can use the gift cards at Sobeys, Lawtons Drugs, Foodland and participating Co-ops.

The Island's university and college students are beginning to return to class, but all online.

While spending more time at home, Islanders are taking advantage resources at provincial libraries, again, all online. The physical libraries are closed.

Island Waste Management is reminding Islanders wipes cannot be flushed. They clog up sewer systems. They should go in waste.

P.E.I. Minister of Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy Steven Myers announced that the province will be providing new options for Islanders to access liquor. The province plans to open the Oak Tree liquor store in Charlottetown Wednesday, with limited hours of operation.

In a news briefing Tuesday afternoon, P.E.I. chief public health officer Dr. Heather Morrison cautioned Islanders of an expected rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the province.

Morrison emphasized the importance of social distancing and self-isolation — and knowing the difference.

Dr. Heather Morrison warned of an increase in COVID-19 cases soon Tuesday during her afternoon media briefing. (Ken Linton/CBC)

A full list of COVID-19 cancellations can be viewed here. You can report closures on our cancellation hotline at 1-877-236-9350.

Recent top stories

​​​Financial relief

IRAC suspends rental hearings until April 6 in response to the pandemic.

Ottawa has agreed not to claw back money provided under the employment insurance program under these special circumstances, and some Islanders not currently eligible for EI will be able to get it, says Premier Dennis King.

The Charlottetown water and sewer utility is offering options for flexible payments to people suffering financial difficulties during the public health emergency.

The province has announced $2 million to further support early learning centres, staff and parents. Minister of Education Brad Trivers said the funding will ensure that families will not have to pay fees while early learning centres are required to be closed. The fund is expected to cover the next six weeks.

to further support early learning centres, staff and parents. Minister of Education Brad Trivers said the funding will ensure that families will not have to pay fees while early learning centres are required to be closed. The fund is expected to cover the next six weeks. The province announced $500,000 in relief , including money for United Way, food banks, the Salvation Army and other non-government organizations that help Islanders.

, including money for United Way, food banks, the Salvation Army and other non-government organizations that help Islanders. Innovation PEI will provide self-employed Islanders $500 a week , and provide loans of up to $100,000 to small business affected by the pandemic.

, and provide loans of up to $100,000 to small business affected by the pandemic. Workers who continue to work but have had their hours cut due to COVID-19 will be eligible for a temporary $200 allowance per week.

per week. The province's largest landlord, the P.E.I. Housing Corporation, will suspend evictions for six weeks.

Maritime Electric is suspending disconnection for non-payment for two weeks.

for two weeks. P.E.I. Education Minister Brad Trivers announced licensed daycare staff will be eligible for employment insurance. Grants and subsidies will continue for licensed daycares. The province will provide emergency child-care services to essential workers who have no other options.

Health

Blood donation is still needed in the COVID-19 pandemic. Canadian Blood Services' location at 85 Fitzroy St. in Charlottetown has the goal of collecting 32 units a day.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of P.E.I. is fast-tracking its licensing process in response to COVID-19.

P.E.I. has launched an online self-assessment for COVID-19 to alleviate high call volumes to 811.

P.E.I. Family Violence Prevention services is concerned social isolation could bring on more domestic violence .

Health PEI said it will restrict all visitors to its facilities, except palliative care, intensive care, neonatal intensive care, obstetric and pediatric units. In these units, only one designated visitor is permitted — a member of the patient's immediate family or their care partner within the hospital.

Seniors' homes and community care facilities across the province remain closed to outside visitors.

The P.E.I. government is publishing the number of positive, negative and pending test results on its website.

All dental clinics on P.E.I. are closed until further notice . Some clinics can manage emergency care, patients must first call to have emergencies evaluated.

Physiotherapy clinics across P.E.I. will close until further notice, the physiotherapy association announced Wednesday, while chiropractors and optometrists said they are scaling back services.

Health PEI is rescheduling non-essential appointments, and said those affected will be contacted directly.

People who are ill or showing any symptoms of illness are being asked to call 811 and stay away from any P.E.I. health-care centres, unless they are seeking treatment.

Schools, colleges and university

Education Minister Brad Trivers announced optional "home-learning resources" will be posted online for students to learn at home after March break is over. Schools are closed. Officials are working on curriculum-based resources to roll out online If schools remain closed after April 6.

P.E.I. and Canada Student Loan repayments have been suspended for six months.

UPEI and Holland College classes have resumed online.

UPEI and Holland College have essential personnel only on campus.

Child-care centres are also closed.

Travel

Any Islanders who have travelled out of province — whether experiencing symptoms or not — are required to self-isolate for 14 days following their return. This applies to people who have travelled internationally since March 8, and anyone who travelled to another province since March 21.

Screening checkpoints are set up at the Confederation Bridge, Charlottetown airport and Souris ferry terminal.

Some Islanders abroad are still having trouble finding a way home.

P.E.I. recommended Islanders cancel all non-essential travel outside Canada.

The federal government has banned boats and cruise ships carrying more than 500 people from docking at Canadian ports until July .

COVID-19: What you need to know

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

Common symptoms include:

Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness.

But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia, which can lead to death.

What should I do if I feel sick?

Isolate yourself and call your local public health authority. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested.

How can I protect myself?

Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Be aware of evolving travel advisories to different regions.

More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

