Dr. Heather Morrison announced Tuesday that many businesses will be closed across the province as well as "non-essential government services."

Until further notice, dental clinics, bars, theatres and in-room dining at restaurants will close. Non-essential government services are also closed. UPEI and Holland College have also moved close down all but essential services on campus.

Some Islanders abroad are struggling to find a way home as commercial airlines cancel flights.

Wakes and funerals will be for family only with a maximum of 20 people.

Early Tuesday evening, P.E.I. Dennis King and ministers Ernie Hudson, Matthew MacKay and Steven Myers detailed some initial funds and financial supports to those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hudson said $500,000 will be distributed to groups who help financially vulnerable Islanders.

$250,000 for United Way.

$100,000 to the provincial food bank.

$100,000 to the Salvation Army for home heating.

$50,000 for non-government organizations that support Islanders.

MacKay announced $500 each week for self-employed Islanders, delivered through Innovation P.E.I. starting with cheques in the next two weeks, and what the province is calling emergency working capital financing to loan small businesses up to $100,000 at a fixed interest rate of four per cent.

Under the state of emergency, Islanders are being asked to work from home and stay at home whenever possible.

A full list of COVID-19 cancellations can be viewed here. You can report closures on our cancellation hotline at 1-877-236-9350.

