Liberal MLAs are calling for CERB to be exempt from provincial income tax, but the finance minister is balking.

Advertising losses during the pandemic have forced Atlantic Canada's largest newspaper chain, Halifax-based SaltWire Network, to lay off 109 people permanently.

New sports are opening up for play as COVID-19 restrictions ease.

A proposed bylaw could make more patio space available in downtown Charlottetown.

Charlottetown Airport revealed a stark financial forecast at its virtual annual public meeting.

Officials at Access PEI, worried that in the middle of P.E.I.'s current heat wave, people could be vulnerable to the sun, have set up tents along the side of the building to offer some reprieve to those waiting in line outside.

P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison remained cautious at a pandemic briefing Tuesday morning about the possibility of opening up provincial borders to people outside of Atlantic Canada .

For Phase 4, slated to start June 26, Morrison said the limit on large organized gatherings will remain at 50 people, but some venues may be able to accommodate multiple gatherings.

P.E.I. has had 27 confirmed cases, the most recent on April 28. All have recovered. More than 10,000 COVID-19 tests from P.E.I. have been done.

Also in the news

A P.E.I. legislative committee wants to hear from Islanders about how much power they believe cabinet needs during a state of emergency.

The pandemic has brought immigration to a standstill on P.E.I., and that is creating further economic uncertainty.

A P.E.I. woman is teaching her students in Beijing from her parents' home on the Island, but she is keen to get back.

The P.E.I. government has created a new kind of emergency leave for people who can't go to work because of pandemic restrictions.

Further resources

