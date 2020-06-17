Skip to Main Content
COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Wednesday, June 17
PEI·New

COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Wednesday, June 17

The province launches an ad campaign encouraging Islanders to travel within the province, and the pandemic hits finances at Charlottetown Airport.

Pride celebrations will go ahead, one way or another

CBC News ·
With few flights going out during the pandemic, the halls of Charlottetown Airport are quiet. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

Tourism P.E.I. has launched a $250,000 advertising campaign focusing on staycations for Islanders this summer.

While many festivals and events have been cancelled or postponed, organizers of Pride Week say the festival, and parade, will go on in some form.

P.E.I. will start taking applications for family members of Islanders to visit the province to provide necessary support, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison announced Tuesday.

Seasonal residents have begun arriving on P.E.I.

With provincial borders closed, P.E.I. is encouraging Islander to support the tourism industry. (John Robertson/CBC)

Confederation Centre library is open again, but with some changes.

COVID-19 has had a "devastating impact" on the Charlottetown airport, CEO Doug Newson told CBC News: Compass host Louise Martin.

P.E.I. has had 27 confirmed cases, the most recent on April 28. All of have recovered. About 9,100 COVID-19 tests from P.E.I. have been done.

Also in the news

Further resources

More COVID-19 stories from CBC P.E.I.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.