COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Wednesday, June 17
Pride celebrations will go ahead, one way or another
Tourism P.E.I. has launched a $250,000 advertising campaign focusing on staycations for Islanders this summer.
While many festivals and events have been cancelled or postponed, organizers of Pride Week say the festival, and parade, will go on in some form.
P.E.I. will start taking applications for family members of Islanders to visit the province to provide necessary support, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison announced Tuesday.
Seasonal residents have begun arriving on P.E.I.
Confederation Centre library is open again, but with some changes.
COVID-19 has had a "devastating impact" on the Charlottetown airport, CEO Doug Newson told CBC News: Compass host Louise Martin.
P.E.I. has had 27 confirmed cases, the most recent on April 28. All of have recovered. About 9,100 COVID-19 tests from P.E.I. have been done.
Also in the news
- No one is keeping track how much work students are getting done at home during the pandemic.
- A high school graduate was thrilled by a convoy of trucks organized in his honour.
- Some people in Souris are concerned about the news that Quebec tourists on their way to Île de la Madeleines can pass through P.E.I.
- Driver's licence tests are continuing on P.E.I., but without the examiner in the vehicle.
- Phase 4 of the easing of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions will start June 26. The government said Phase 4 will likely be the new normal for P.E.I.
Further resources
- Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services.
- Here is a chart tracking COVID-19 numbers and a timeline of COVID-19-related events on P.E.I.
