Tourism P.E.I. has launched a $250,000 advertising campaign focusing on staycations for Islanders this summer.

While many festivals and events have been cancelled or postponed, organizers of Pride Week say the festival, and parade, will go on in some form.

P.E.I. will start taking applications for family members of Islanders to visit the province to provide necessary support, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison announced Tuesday.

Seasonal residents have begun arriving on P.E.I.

With provincial borders closed, P.E.I. is encouraging Islander to support the tourism industry. (John Robertson/CBC)

Confederation Centre library is open again, but with some changes.

COVID-19 has had a "devastating impact" on the Charlottetown airport, CEO Doug Newson told CBC News: Compass host Louise Martin.

P.E.I. has had 27 confirmed cases, the most recent on April 28. All of have recovered. About 9,100 COVID-19 tests from P.E.I. have been done.

