In her weekly briefing yesterday, Dr. Heather Morrison announced three new cases of COVID-19 in the province.

In the same briefing, Morrison announced that it's now possible for three cohorts of 50 people to gather for an event at the same place on P.E.I. She also said she does not see P.E.I. forming a bubble with the rest of Canada in the coming weeks.

Sport P.E.I. will be meeting with the Chief Public Health Office next week to discuss how indoor sports can proceed safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Facing pandemic restrictions and a tight budget, Camp Gencheff has found a way to keep its doors open while meeting a need for full-time adult programming.

The CEO of P.E.I. Seniors Homes says they are looking to hire a variety of positions for the fall — ahead of a potential case spike and the return to schools.

The P.E.I. government has hired 39 new front-line staff for the upcoming school year and has "conditionally approved" filling about 160 other full-time equivalent positions.

P.E.I. has confirmed a total of 44 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with no deaths or hospitalizations.

Also in the news

After a delay due to COVID-19, the annual battle for the "Island's best burger" title begins soon as Burger Love gears up to take place at a different time of year.

Real estate numbers for July are out and they are record breaking across the country. The Canadian Real Estate Association says the new-found importance of home, lack of a daily commute and desire for more outdoor and personal space is spurring growth that otherwise would not have happened in a non-COVID-19 world.

Further resources

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services.

