COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Wednesday, Aug. 26
Sentencing is being delayed because there is no space in P.E.I. jails, and how teachers plan to deal with student anxiety during the pandemic.

Province opens new drop-in/drive-thru testing clinic

Wine Sing performs outside, a safe distance from residents of Andrews seniors' care home in Stratford, who are inside. (Sara Fraser/CBC)

The Provincial Correctional Centre is full because its capacity is reduced during the pandemic, and that has led to some delays in sentencing.

The Public Schools Branch has outlined how teachers are prepared to help students deal with pandemic anxiety.

P.E.I. is hoping to further ease restrictions on visiting in long-term care facilities, says Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison.

The province has opened a new drop-in/drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic in Charlottetown.

More outdoor dining has been part of the adjustment for P.E.I. restaurants. (John Robertson/CBC)

While the P.E.I. restaurant industry is suffering, it is doing better than the national average.

Roughly 30 students from within Canada are quarantining at UPEI and the director of ancillary services at the school says everything is going according to plan so far.

P.E.I. has confirmed a total of 44 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with no deaths or hospitalizations. Forty-one of those cases are considered to be recovered.

