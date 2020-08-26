COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Wednesday, Aug. 26
Province opens new drop-in/drive-thru testing clinic
The Provincial Correctional Centre is full because its capacity is reduced during the pandemic, and that has led to some delays in sentencing.
The Public Schools Branch has outlined how teachers are prepared to help students deal with pandemic anxiety.
P.E.I. is hoping to further ease restrictions on visiting in long-term care facilities, says Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison.
The province has opened a new drop-in/drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic in Charlottetown.
While the P.E.I. restaurant industry is suffering, it is doing better than the national average.
Roughly 30 students from within Canada are quarantining at UPEI and the director of ancillary services at the school says everything is going according to plan so far.
P.E.I. has confirmed a total of 44 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with no deaths or hospitalizations. Forty-one of those cases are considered to be recovered.
Also in the news
- Orientation week is all about introducing students to life at university or college. This year, UPEI and Holland College have had to make those activities virtual.
- The province is working on a way for Islanders to access their COVID-19 test results online.
- While mask-wearing is a necessity to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, it has created a problem for people who rely on lip-reading and other facial cues to understand others.
- Eight players hoping to make the Charlottetown Islanders are into their second week of self-isolation at a Charlottetown hotel.
- Construction of an eight-storey apartment building on the Charlottetown waterfront is one of a number of projects being delayed by the pandemic, says a local developer.
- A campaign to gather school supplies for families in need is coming up short. Organizers say they are having trouble reaching donors during the pandemic.
Further resources
- Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services.
- Here is a chart tracking COVID-19 numbers and a timeline of COVID-19-related events on P.E.I.
