The P.E.I. government is waiting for word from Ottawa about the start of the spring lobster season.

With the season due to start at the beginning of May, provincial Fisheries Minister Jamie Fox said fishermen need to know soon if the pandemic will delay it.

The Atlantic Police Academy is still hoping to get its current class to graduation on time.

Island golf courses are also wondering about whether they will open this year. As non-essential businesses, they are closed until at least May 12.

As non-essential businesses, P.E.I. golf courses are currently closed. (Golf P.E.I.)

No new cases of COVID-19 have been identified Tuesday, making it the fifth day in a row the province hasn't seen an increase in its case numbers. The number of COVID-19 cases remains at 22.

P.E.I. Premier Dennis King said the province continues to wait on test results to return from the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg.

With no new cases announced over the last several days and more than 450 test results yet to return, King expressed concern.

"We feel that this may be luring Islanders into a false sense of belief that we have flattened the curve so to speak. And we haven't."

Recent stories

Further resources

Here is your guide to living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I.

Here is a timeline of COVID-19-related events on P.E.I.

A full list of COVID-19 cancellations can be viewed here. You can report closures on our cancellation hotline at 1-877-236-9350.

COVID-19: What you need to know

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

Common symptoms include:

Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness.

But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia, which can lead to death.

Health Canada has built a self-assessment tool.

What should I do if I feel sick?

Isolate yourself and call 811. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested. A health professional at 811 will give you advice and instructions.

How can I protect myself?

Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Clean regularly touched surfaces regularly.

Practise physical distancing.

More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

More COVID-19 stories from CBC P.E.I.