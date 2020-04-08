COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Wednesday, April 8
P.E.I. waiting for more than 450 COVID-19 test results
The P.E.I. government is waiting for word from Ottawa about the start of the spring lobster season.
With the season due to start at the beginning of May, provincial Fisheries Minister Jamie Fox said fishermen need to know soon if the pandemic will delay it.
The Atlantic Police Academy is still hoping to get its current class to graduation on time.
Island golf courses are also wondering about whether they will open this year. As non-essential businesses, they are closed until at least May 12.
No new cases of COVID-19 have been identified Tuesday, making it the fifth day in a row the province hasn't seen an increase in its case numbers. The number of COVID-19 cases remains at 22.
P.E.I. Premier Dennis King said the province continues to wait on test results to return from the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg.
With no new cases announced over the last several days and more than 450 test results yet to return, King expressed concern.
"We feel that this may be luring Islanders into a false sense of belief that we have flattened the curve so to speak. And we haven't."
Recent stories
- Some Prince Edward Islanders are finding it impossible to get through to Service Canada to apply for employment insurance.
- Egmont MP Bobby Morrissey wants to see local Service Canada staff on the phones to ease the strain on national lines.
- A local dairy believes milk production will have to be cut due to a 30 per cent drop in demand caused by the closure of food service businesses.
- The P.E.I. Humane Society has just one animal left for adoption.
- P.E.I.-based Veseys Seeds, which sells gardening supplies internationally, is selling four to five times more vegetable seeds than normal, and other P.E.I. garden shops are seeing similar demand.
- P.E.I.'s aerospace industry is busier than ever, but long-term concerns about the future of the aerospace industry remain.
- P.E.I. continues to wait for more than 450 COVID-19 test results. Positive cases remain at 22.
Further resources
- Here is your guide to living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I.
- Here is a timeline of COVID-19-related events on P.E.I.
- A full list of COVID-19 cancellations can be viewed here. You can report closures on our cancellation hotline at 1-877-236-9350.
COVID-19: What you need to know
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
Common symptoms include:
- Fever.
- Cough.
- Tiredness.
But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia, which can lead to death.
Health Canada has built a self-assessment tool.
What should I do if I feel sick?
Isolate yourself and call 811. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested. A health professional at 811 will give you advice and instructions.
How can I protect myself?
- Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
- Clean regularly touched surfaces regularly.
- Practise physical distancing.
More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.