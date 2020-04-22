P.E.I. funeral directors are considering the precautions they will have to take to deal with victims of COVID-19.

A group of parents is looking for a deposit refund on a cancelled school trip.

The province is hoping to lift some of the restrictions that have been put in place due to COVID-19 by early May said P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison.

Morrison was interviewed over Skype by Compass host Louise Martin about what that might look like.

Noah Dobson is hoping to be able to complete his rookie season. (The Associated Press)

Summerside's Noah Dobson is in New York, hoping to have an opportunity to continue his NHL rookie season.

The Prince Edward Island Fishermen's Association will recommend to Fisheries and Oceans Canada two different start dates of May 6 or May 13 for the spring lobster season for two regions around Prince Edward Island.

There were no new cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I. to report Tuesday, and the total number of cases remains at 26, with 23 considered recovered.

Recent stories

Further resources

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services.

Here are charts tracking COVID-19 numbers and a timeline of COVID-19-related events on P.E.I.

A full list of COVID-19 cancellations can be viewed here. You can report closures on our cancellation hotline at 1-877-236-9350.

COVID-19: What you need to know

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

Common symptoms include:

Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness.

But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia, which can lead to death.

Health Canada has built a self-assessment tool.

What should I do if I feel sick?

Isolate yourself and call 811. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested. A health professional at 811 will give you advice and instructions.

How can I protect myself?

Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Clean regularly touched surfaces regularly.

Practise physical distancing.

More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

