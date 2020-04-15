Truckers are being offered discount hotel rooms to help them self-isolate while on the Island.

Bike sales for kids are booming, say local shops, as parents seek outdoor activities for their children during the pandemic.

Closed or offering limited service, many businesses on P.E.I. are struggling to find new strategies to survive.

In her Tuesday briefing, chief public health officer Dr. Heather Morrison said critical care beds on the Island would likely be full by June if P.E.I. had not implemented strong control measures on March 14.

Malpeque MP Wayne Easter is hopeful that seasonal workers will soon be included the Canada Emergency Response Benefit.

The P.E.I. government announced financial support and summer jobs for students.

Students in health-care fields on P.E.I. are volunteering to help front-line workers.

P.E.I. could see 120 hospitalizations by June from COVID-19 even with strict restrictions.

An Island wholesaler is desperate for information about when the tourist season might start. July and August are the busiest months for P.E.I. retailers.

Some P.E.I. restaurants are saying liquor delivery, which started on the weekend, is not only helping them stay afloat but even hire back staff.

