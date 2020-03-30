P.E.I. political party leaders are discussing the possibility of convening an emergency session of the legislature. The plan would be to have a bare minimum of 10 MLAs attend.

The P.E.I. Real Estate Association has ordered a stop to most open houses and in-person viewings.

The P.E.I. Association for Newcomers to Canada is providing COVID-19 information to recent immigrants in seven different languages.

Members of the Island's Chinese community have raised $19,000 for equipment needed by P.E.I.'s health care sector

Some of the money donated by the Chinese community has gone to personal protective equipment for nursing home staff. (CBC)

Chief public health officer Dr. Heather Morrison says she expects the number of positive cases on P.E.I. to continue to increase. At a media briefing Tuesday, she announced three more positive cases, bringing the total on the Island to 21.

In a late afternoon briefing, the province outlined its plans for home-based schooling, which begins on April 6. Education Minister Brad Trivers also announced that emergency child-care services would be available for essential workers at some child-care centres beginning as early as Wednesday.

​​​Financial relief

IRAC has suspended rental hearings indefinitely in response to the pandemic.

Ottawa has agreed not to claw back money provided under the employment insurance program, and some Islanders not currently eligible for EI will be able to get it, says Premier Dennis King.

The Charlottetown water and sewer utility is offering options for flexible payments to people suffering financial difficulties during COVID-19.

The province announced $2 million to support early learning centres, staff and parents. The funding will ensure families won't have to pay fees while the centres are closed. The fund is expected to cover the next six weeks, starting March 20.

to support early learning centres, staff and parents. The funding will ensure families won't have to pay fees while the centres are closed. The fund is expected to cover the next six weeks, starting March 20. The province announced $500,000 in relief , including money for United Way, food banks, the Salvation Army and other helping organizations.

, including money for United Way, food banks, the Salvation Army and other helping organizations. Innovation PEI is providing self-employed Islanders $500 a week.

Small businesses affected are eligible for loans of up to $100,000.

Workers who continue to work but on reduced hours due to COVID-19 are eligible for a temporary $200 allowance per week.

per week. The province's largest landlord, the P.E.I. Housing Corporation, suspended evictions for six weeks as of March 17.

Maritime Electric has suspended disconnection for non-payment for two weeks. It began March 17.

Health

Education

Island schools and daycares will remain closed until at least May 11.

The Island's university and college students are back in class, but online.

While spending more time at home, Islanders are taking advantage of resources at provincial libraries, again, all online. The physical libraries are closed.

P.E.I. and Canada Student Loan repayments have been suspended for six months.

Travel

Any Islanders who have travelled out of province — whether experiencing symptoms or not — are required to self-isolate for 14 days following their return. This applies to people who have travelled internationally since March 8, and anyone who travelled to another province since March 21.

The P.E.I. government has published a list of flights suspected of being at risk for COVID-19.

Screening checkpoints are set up at the Confederation Bridge, Charlottetown airport and Souris ferry terminal.

The federal government has banned boats and cruise ships carrying more than 500 people from docking at Canadian ports until July .

