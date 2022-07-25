P.E.I. opens COVID-19 vaccine appointments for young children

Children from six months to four years may now be booked for an appointment to get a COVID-19 vaccine on P.E.I.

Health Canada approved the Moderna vaccine for younger children just over a week ago.

Vaccinations are only available through public health not at partner pharmacies, which are still providing vaccinations for adults.

You can book your appointment at a public health clinic through Skip the Waiting Room or call 1-844-975-3303.