P.E.I. opens COVID-19 vaccine appointments for young children

Children from six months to four years may now be booked for an appointment to get a COVID-19 vaccine on P.E.I.

Vaccine for young children available only through public health

Health Canada approved the vaccine for young children a little over a week ago. (Jae C. Hong/The Associated Press)

Health Canada approved the Moderna vaccine for younger children just over a week ago.

Vaccinations are only available through public health not at partner pharmacies, which are still providing vaccinations for adults.

You can book your appointment at a public health clinic through Skip the Waiting Room or call 1-844-975-3303.

