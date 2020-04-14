Upper Room Soup Kitchen 'taking every precaution' to get meals to clients during pandemic

The Upper Room Soup Kitchen is making changes to the way it serves its clients in an effort to protect them and its staff.

Hot meals are still being served daily, but the pandemic forced the soup kitchen in Charlottetown to shut down its dining room in March.

Meals will still be offered for takeout only until the restrictions put in place because of COVID-19 are lifted.

Mike MacDonald, the executive director of the Upper Room, said changes have also been made to its operations to ensure staff are able to follow physical distancing guidelines.

The staff of two are still busy preparing meals daily.

The Upper Room Soup Kitchen has made some changes inside its operations to ensure staff are responding to physical distancing. That includes cutting the number of volunteers from four to one. (Mike MacDonald)

But the number of volunteers who help prepare and hand out the meals has been cut from four to one.

MacDonald said it was necessary to protect staff, volunteers and clients. He said it was critical that the service continue to be provided.

"Certainly it's had an impact on the service we're providing, but I guess the main thing that we are doing is we continue to serve our clients and it's just a different way to serve them," said MacDonald.

"We're taking every precaution that we can to ensure the safety of our staff, our volunteers and, of course, our clients as well."

Demand is increasing

MacDonald said the soup kitchen is keeping up with demand, which has been increasing.

The soup kitchen is now serving close to 900 meals every week, an increase of about 150 meals a week.

Not only is demand increasing, but so are donations of both food and money.

MacDonald said seeing the number of donations roll in day after day is heartwarming.

Mike MacDonald, the executive director of the Upper Room, says the soup kitchen is usually a place where clients gather to socialize. He said that is definitely lost with the dining room being closed. (Mike MacDonald )

"We're extremely fortunate to live in this province and in this community," he said.

"The public has certainly stepped up to support our operations. Not only the food bank and soup kitchen here in Charlottetown, but across the province."

The soup kitchen is open and serves lunch seven days a week. Supper is served Monday to Friday.

"The majority of the individuals we are seeing are just happy to get a nice, warm, hot meal and are grateful to our staff and our volunteers."

