Rush of new clients in COVID-19 pandemic keeping Charlottetown food bank busy

The Upper Room Food Bank in Charlottetown is working to help many new clients, and a lot of them have never seen the inside of a food bank before.

With businesses closing and layoffs across the province as P.E.I. tries to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, a large new group of Islanders has been thrown into financial crisis. Some of them are turning to a food bank for the first time.

"We're getting calls and questions about the whole realm of what we do," said Upper Room Food Bank manager Mike MacDonald, to CBC Radio: Island Morning on Thursday.

"The middle of March, people started to become more aware of the crisis, and people started to use our services."

Physical distancing required during the pandemic has made the work at the food bank more difficult, he said. Typically, food bank staff will sit down with new clients, get some information about what their situation is, and guide them through what they can offer.

The food bank is in for the long haul, says food bank manager Mike MacDonald.

"We usually would like to take some time, especially with each of our new clients, and let them know that we're here for them," said MacDonald.

"Of course during this time we can't do that face to face. We want to get people in and out of our building as quickly as possible, so we're doing a lot of that over the phone."

People with questions can reach the food bank by phone, email or through Facebook, he said.

New support

Supplies have been holding steady for the food bank, MacDonald said, through their regular grocery store partners and Food Banks Canada.

Food banks were among the first to receive provincial support, with $100,000 announced by P.E.I. on March 17. MacDonald said the public has also been extra generous with donations in the last couple of weeks.

With that support, the food bank has been able to offer hampers twice a month to clients, instead of the usual once.

Adding to the burden of work at the food bank are new cleaning procedures.

"We're being very careful throughout the food bank, throughout the soup kitchen, following all procedures and wiping things down," said MacDonald.

"Obviously disinfecting all surfaces here every couple of hours, and not welcoming too many people into our building at once."

MacDonald wanted to let people know that the food bank is in this for the long haul, and they will remain open.

