Dr. Heather Morrison to provide COVID-19 updates at 4 p.m. briefing

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison is expected to give COVID-19 updates at a 4 p.m. news briefing Tuesday.

People can watch the live briefing here or on CBC P.E.I.'s Facebook page.

Monday marked the 12th straight day no new cases of COVID-19 were reported on P.E.I.

The number of confirmed cases on the Island remains at 26, with 24 considered recovered.

COVID-19: What you need to know

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

Common symptoms include:

Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness.

But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia, which can lead to death.

Health Canada has built a self-assessment tool.

What should I do if I feel sick?

Isolate yourself and call 811. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested. A health professional at 811 will give you advice and instructions.

How can I protect myself?

Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Clean regularly touched surfaces regularly.

Practise physical distancing.

More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

More COVID-19 stories from CBC P.E.I.