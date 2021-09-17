8 new cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I. announced Friday

P.E.I.'s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison announced eight new positive cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

In a written release, she said four of the cases are under the age of 10, two are in their 20s and two are in their 50s.

Two of the new cases are close contacts of previously announced cases linked to the outbreak at West Royalty Elementary in Charlottetown.

Six individuals recently travelled outside Atlantic Canada. Contact tracing is complete, and they are self-isolating.

The following public exposure notices were issued Friday:

Atlantic Superstore (465 University Avenue, Charlottetown) Monday, Sept. 13 from 3:30 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15 from noon to 1 p.m.



(465 University Avenue, Charlottetown) Vogue Optical (5 Brackley Point Road, Charlottetown) Wednesday, Sept. 15 from 1 to 2 p.m.

(5 Brackley Point Road, Charlottetown)

Anyone who visited these locations during these times should monitor closely for symptoms of COVID-19, and if any develop, visit a drop-in testing clinic.

There are also two flight notifications related to the cases:

Air Canada flight 638 from Montreal to Charlottetown on Wednesday, Sept. 15.

West Jet flight 630 from Calgary to Charlottetown on Thursday, Sept. 16.

Anyone who travelled on these flights are asked to closely monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 and if any develop, visit a drop-in testing clinic.