P.E.I. chief public health officer to hold COVID-19 briefing today

Dr. Heather Morrison will hold a briefing at 1 p.m. You can watch the briefing live here or on CBC P.E.I.'s Facebook page.

P.E.I.'s Dr. Heather Morrison updates public on COVID-19 outbreak

P.E.I.'s Chief Public Health Officer gives an update on the COVID-19 situation at West Royalty Elementary in Charlottetown. 0:00

P.E.I.'s chief public health officer will provide an update on COVID-19 Thursday afternoon.

On Wednesday, the province announced it was reinstating indoor and public space mask requirements amid the recent outbreak at Charlottetown's West Royalty Elementary. It is also limiting personal gatherings to 20 people.

Morrison reported five new cases, four of which were related to previously reported cases at the school.

Twelve cases associated with the West Royalty outbreak have been announced since the weekend.

