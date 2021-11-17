P.E.I. reports 7 new cases, issues new exposure notifications

P.E.I. announced 7 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, according to a news release from public health officials.

Two cases are related to travel, and the other five were contacts of previously announced cases.

Out of those five, two are associated with the cluster which began in Prince County, bringing the total number of cases linked to the cluster so far to 24.

The other three cases are associated with a workplace outbreak that hasn't been associated with the cluster. The outbreak is still under investigation.

The province said the workplace does not provide services to the public and it's not considered a public exposure.

One of the individuals is in their 60s, four are in their 50s, one is in their 30s and one in their 20s.

"With a growing number of active cases across the province, it is extremely important that anyone who is experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19, even if they are mild symptoms, visit a Health P.E.I. testing clinic to be tested," Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison said in a release.

Exposure notifications issued

Three public exposure notifications were issued in Charlottetown:

Giant Tiger (449 University Ave.) between 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20

Farmer's Market (100 Belvedere Ave.) between 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20

Mark's (202 Buchanan Drive) between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Sunday. Nov. 21.

A flight exposure notification was also issued:

Air Canada flight 8218 from Montreal to Charlottetown on Monday, Nov. 22

P.E.I has currently 36 active cases, and has had 363 since the pandemic began.