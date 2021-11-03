P.E.I. announces 7 new COVID-19 cases, 14 new exposure sites

P.E.I. reported seven new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and issued 14 new public exposure notifications.

In a news release, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison said the new cases are six adults and a child under 12.

The child who has tested positive did not attend school or a child-care centre, and the province says there aren't exposures in any such facilities.

Two of the adults are in their 60s, one is in their 50s, two are in their 30s and one is in their 20s.

Six of the cases are related to an individual with a history of travel outside the province. The other person is a close contact of a previously announced case.

Contract tracing is underway, and the province anticipates more cases will be announced in the coming days.

Close contacts of these cases will be contacted by public health, the release said.

The province currently has nine active COVID-19 cases and 335 cases total.

14 exposure sites

Most of the new exposure sites are in Prince County. Eight are in O'Leary, two are in Alberton, one is in Summerside and another in Bloomfield.

The other two exposures sites are in Charlottetown and Souris.

Anyone who visited these sites at the specified times is asked to monitor for symptoms. Those who are unvaccinated should visit a testing clinic to get tested.

The province said on Thursday that the testing clinics in O'Leary and Summerside will be open for extended hours to accommodate additional testing.

O'Leary (14 MacKinnon Dr.) will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Summerside (Slemon Park) will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To allow for the extended service, the Montague testing clinic will be closed on Thursday.

Island residents are also advised to avoid travel to circuit-breaker regions in New Brunswick. Currently, the municipalities of Moncton, Riverview and Dieppe (Zone 1) are under such measures, as well as parts of the Miramichi Region (Zone 7).