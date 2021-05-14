P.E.I. reports COVID-19 outbreak at Miscouche community care facility

P.E.I. is reporting a COVID-19 outbreak at the Miscouche Villa community care facility.

Three staff members and eight residents have tested positive for the virus, the province said Saturday. No one from the care facility is in hospital as a result of COVID-19.

The province said in a release that it's working with the facility operator to limit transmission and to make sure proper staffing and supports are in place for Miscouche Villa residents.

P.E.I. announced 110 new cases on Saturday. Two people are being treated in hospital for COVID-19. One is in intensive care.

The province said it will provide an update on recoveries and active cases on Monday. There won't be a COVID-19 update from the Chief Public Health Office on Sunday.

There have been 2,573 cases since the pandemic began.

More vaccine clinic appointments available

Additional appointments have been added to the mass vaccination clinic at Summerside's County Fair Mall that will open once again on Monday. Fifty appointments were available for booking at Canadian Health Labs as of 5 p.m. Saturday.

There will also be a mass vaccination clinic at Charlottetown's Eastlink Centre on Monday. Clinics at the Rosedale Centre in Montague, the Souris Hospital, and the O'Leary Health Centre will also be operating that day.

The province said additional appointments will be made available throughout the week.

Testing clinics will reopen Sunday after closing Saturday due to weather.

The Borden-Carleton and Charlottetown sites will both be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The province reminds Islanders that testing at Health P.E.I. clinics will be limited to symptomatic individuals, close contacts, and confirmatory tests for people who test positive at a point of entry or with a rapid antigen test.