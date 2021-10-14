P.E.I. reports 137 new COVID-19 cases; Greens urge more clarity

P.E.I. reported 137 new COVID-19 cases and 84 recoveries on Sunday in the first update since Dec. 31.

The province said the new cases are under investigation and that contact tracing is underway.

P.E.I. has 867 active cases. There have been 1,503 cases in total since the pandemic began.

There are still three COVID-19 patients in hospital, none in intensive care.

There are four people who were already in hospital for other reasons who have subsequently tested positive for the virus. That number is down by one from the last report.

Greens urge clarity

There have been 884 cases announced over the Christmas break.

On Thursday, the province outlined some new supports for Islanders impacted by the pandemic.

Green Party Leader Peter Bevan-Baker issued a statement Friday saying the provincial government isn't communicating its COVID-19 response clearly enough at a time when the situation is "worse than it's been at any other point in the pandemic."

The Opposition leader said Premier Dennis King's government should hold more frequent briefings, and make a decision on a date for return to school so parents can plan ahead.

Schools are scheduled to move online until at least Jan. 10, but the province may extend that date.

Bevan-Baker also said the government should issue personal identification numbers to Islanders who have tested positive so they can use the COVID Alert app to help manage contact tracing.

Summerside clinic reopens

COVID-19 testing clinics in the province were closed on New Year's Day. On Sunday, the Borden-Carleton and Charlottetown clinics were open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 8 a.m. to noon, respectively.

Those two clinics, as well as the Summerside location, will be open regular hours Monday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Montague clinic will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., but will be closed on Jan. 3, 6 and 10.

The O'Leary clinic doesn't open on Mondays. It will be closed Jan. 4 and 7.

Until further notice, testing at Health P.E.I. clinics will be limited to symptomatic individuals, close contacts identified by Public Health, and people who have preliminarily tested positive at point-of-entry or with a rapid antigen test.