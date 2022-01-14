P.E.I. records its first 2 deaths related to COVID-19

There have been two COVID-related deaths on P.E.I., the province's first fatalities related to the pandemic.

One of the individuals is between the ages of 60 and 79 and the other is over the age of 79 years, the Chief Public Health Office said in a news release issued Friday afternoon.

"This is an extremely sad time for their family, friends, and loved ones," Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison said in the release.

"I want to extend my sincere condolences to all those who are grieving the loss of these two individuals."

To respect the privacy of the families, no further details of the deaths will be released at this time, the release said.

8 in hospital

Eight people are in hospital with COVID-19 and one is in intensive care.

One person was admitted to hospital for other reasons and also has COVID-19.

There are now a total of 16 cases of COVID-19 at the Atlantic Baptist long-term care facility in Charlottetown, the news release said.

An outbreak was declared at the home Thursday, when seven cases at the facility were reported by the province.

Containment measures are in place and testing is ongoing.

There are three more early learning and child-care facilities with cases or clusters, bringing the total to 14. Four of these facilities are open, eight are closed and two are offering modified or limited services.

Two new cases have also been confirmed within the community of people that regularly use shelter and outreach services within Charlottetown. This outbreak now has nine cases and there are "a number of test results" still pending, according to the release.

There are no new cases at the Garden Home long-term care facility or the Miscouche Villa community care facility. Another round of testing is happening Friday at the Miscouche Villa.

The case count at the Provincial Corrections Centre is also unchanged.

The province said there are numerous outbreaks in workplaces across the province.

As of 8 a.m. Friday, there were 225 new cases, which are still under investigation. 195 new recoveries.

P.E.I. has 1,994 active cases and there have been 3,861 total.

Over the last seven days, the province has averaged 199 new cases per day.

Testing nearing capacity

Health P.E.I. said its mobile testing clinic in O'Leary reached capacity for the day, so no new clients will be received Friday.

Testing at Borden, Slemon Park and Charlottetown was still available as of 1 p.m., but the province said these sites were also nearing capacity.