156 new cases of COVID-19 reported on P.E.I. over the weekend

P.E.I.'s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison announced 156 new cases of COVID-19 in the province over the weekend.

The cases had been adding up since the last announcement on Friday. According to the government release, 52 cases were identified on Friday, five on Saturday and 99 on Sunday. The province didn't say if anyone is in hospital due to the virus.

All cases are still under investigation and contact tracing is underway. Anyone identified as a close contact will be contacted by the province.

The release said there has been an average of 39 cases per day over the past week.

This brings the P.E.I. total number of active cases to 309 — a record high for the province. There have been 775 cases of COVID-19 on the Island since the pandemic began.

Public exposure, flight notifications on pause

On Monday morning, the P.E.I. government released a list of 30 new COVID-19 public exposure sites. Moving forward, the release said to "assume that all public places are potential public exposure sites."

Public exposure notifications and flight exposure notifications will be paused for the time being because of the widespread community transmission.

The dates of the new public exposures range from Dec. 16 to last Friday. The exposures are across the province in Charlottetown, Summerside, Cornwall, Kensington, Wellington and Long Creek.

There was also a Dec. 22 travel exposure on an Air Canada flight from Toronto to Charlottetown. On Dec. 21, there was an exposure on a Maritime Bus travelling from Amherst to Charlottetown.

Here is the full list of new exposure sites released by the government:

Thursday, Dec. 16

Silver Fox Curling Club, Summerside, between 6 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 17

Brothers 2 Restaurant, Summerside, between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 18

Atlantic Fitness Centre, Garfield Street, Charlottetown, between 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Slaymaker and Nicols, Charlottetown, between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Boston Pizza, Charlottetown, between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 19

McDonalds, University Charlottetown, between 3:30 p.m. and midnight

Brickhouse Kitchen and Bar, Charlottetown, between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m.

The Boat House and Winners, Charlottetown Mall, between 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Atlantic Fitness Centre, Garfield Street Charlottetown, between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Long Creek Baptist Church, between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Sam's Restaurant, Charlottetown, between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.

C&B Café, Kensington, between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Willow Bakery, Kensington, between 12 p.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 20

Summerside Boys and Girls Club, between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Court Six Crossfit, Charlottetown, between 4:45 a.m. and 6:30 a.m.

Cineplex Cinemas, Charlottetown, for 10:05 p.m. show

Good Life Gym, Charlottetown, between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

P.E.I. Liquor, Cornwall, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 21

Punjabi Bites, Charlottetown, between 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Murphy's Pharmacy, Wellington, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 22

Gahan House, Charlottetown, between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Brickhouse Kitchen and Bar, Charlottetown, between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Credit Union Place Pool, Summerside, between 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

P.E.I. Liquor, Cornwall, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 23

Murphy's Pharmacy, Wellington, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Credit Union Place Pool, Summerside, between 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Cineplex Theatre, Summerside, screening of Sing 2 at 3:25 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 24

Murphy's Pharmacy, Wellington, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Travel

Wednesday, Dec. 22: Air Canada flight 8330 from Toronto to Charlottetown

Tuesday, Dec. 21: Maritime Bus departing Amherst 2:50 p.m. to Charlottetown Maritime Bus Depot Mt. Edward Road

Anyone at these locations at the listed times, whether vaccinated or not, is asked to monitor for symptoms. If symptoms appear, immediately get tested and self-isolate until results come back.

O'Leary testing clinic closed Tuesday

The Charlottetown, Summerside and Borden-Carleton testing clinics are open Monday, while Montague's is closed for the day. These clinics are closed on Jan. 1, and Summerside's clinic in Slemon Park will also be closed on Jan. 2.

People were turned away from the COVID-19 testing site in Borden-Carleton on Boxing Day after the site reached capacity early in the afternoon. The closure didn't affect 24-hour rapid testing for those who were entering the province via the Confederation Bridge, according to a release from Health P.E.I.

The O'Leary testing clinic will not open Tuesday because of lab testing capacity.

More details on the availability of booster doses and information about the management of cases and close contacts will be available soon, according to the release.

In the rest of Atlantic Canada, Nova Scotia is reporting 581 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday with 15 people in hospital, Newfoundland and Labrador confirmed 357 cases of over the holiday weekend with two people in hospital, and New Brunswick announced 639 new COVID-19 cases for the last three days and 35 people in hospital.