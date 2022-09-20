COVID-19 cases dropping on P.E.I., weekly update shows

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on P.E.I. fell in the week leading up to Sept. 20, but the number of people in hospital with the virus rose slightly, according to data provided by the Department of Health and Wellness.

There were 360 new confirmed cases over the past seven days, down from 456 new cases the week before. The provincial numbers are not thought to reflect the actual number of cases, since some sufferers test positive on rapid tests and don't pursue confirmation through a PCR test.

As of Tuesday, a total of 19 people were in hospital with COVID-19, including 15 who were admitted for other reasons and tested positive after admission. One person was in intensive care being treated for COVID-10.

The previous week, leading up to the Sept. 13 update, there were 14 people in hospital with COVID-19.

The update also showed that three additional deaths on Prince Edward Island are being attributed to COVID-19, bringing the province's overall toll to 60. One person was aged between 60 and 79, and two were aged 80 or over.

"All three deaths occurred in the month of August but were not previously reported due to a lag in death data collection and reporting," the province's update said.

Tuesday's report showed that there are 499 known active cases on P.E.I.

Since the pandemic began in March 2020, Prince Edward Island officials have confirmed 51,410 cases of COVID-19.