2 more people with COVID-19 die as number of confirmed cases on P.E.I. drops

Two people aged 80 or older who came down with COVID-19 died on Prince Edward Island during the past week, according to data provided Tuesday by Health P.E.I.

The two were among 443 newly confirmed cases in the last seven days.

There were 740 cases reported the previous week, including two deaths deemed related to COVID-19.

The latest deaths bring the total number of people on P.E.I. whose deaths have been linked to the coronavirus to 57.

Eight people are in hospital with COVID-19 as of Tuesday's update, including five who were admitted for other reasons and later tested positive. That's down from 27 who were in hospital with COVID-19 the previous week.

The province says there are 705 known active cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I., down from 1,089 for the week that ended on Aug. 30.

Earlier on Tuesday, Health P.E.I. announced that COVID-19 outbreaks at Queen Elizabeth Hospital's Unit 1 and Wedgewood Manor had been declared over.

That means patients can once more have the usual number of partners in care visiting them.