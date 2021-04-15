Two more cases of COVID-19 confirmed on P.E.I.

Prince Edward Island has two new cases of COVID-19, bringing the province's total since March 2020 to 167, the Chief Public Health Office said Thursday.

The latest cases involved two people in their 60s who had travelled outside the Atlantic region, said an afternoon news release from Dr. Heather Morrison.

"They tested positive through routine testing," the release said.

The cases have triggered a flight exposure alert regarding Air Canada flight AC8302 from Montreal to Charlottetown on Wednesday, April 7.

Morrison's office noted that everyone on incoming flights is already supposed to be following isolation requirements, but they are also being asked to be on the lookout for symptoms and visit a drop-in testing clinic if any develop.

Prince Edward Island now has seven active cases of COVID-19.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic region today, New Brunswick reported eight new cases, Nova Scotia confirmed three and Newfoundland and Labrador had two.

