2 more cases of COVID-19 reported on P.E.I. Thursday

Prince Edward Island's Chief Public Health Office is reporting two more cases of COVID-19 on the Island Thursday.

Both people are in their 20s, said a written release from the province.

One travelled outside Atlantic Canada and one travelled within Atlantic Canada.

A news release said one of the cases is linked to three new public exposure sites:

Walmart Charlottetown May 4 from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Home Depot Charlottetown May 5 from 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Tim Hortons/Esso in Borden-Carleton May 5 from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The news release says anyone who was at these locations during the time periods should closely monitor for symptoms and get tested if symptoms develop.

This brings the number of active cases on P.E.I. to nine. There have been 185 positive cases in total, with two hospitalizations and no deaths.

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

