2 more cases of COVID-19 confirmed on P.E.I.

Prince Edward Island has two new unrelated cases of COVID-19, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison confirmed on Sunday.

Both cases are men — one is in his 20s and one in his 50s — who work in unrelated non-health-care industries and recently travelled outside Atlantic Canada, according to a news release issued by the province.

The men have been in self-isolation since arriving in the province and are being followed by Public Health. Contact tracing has been completed, the province said.

The new cases bring the P.E.I. total to 61, three of which are active. All cases to date have been travel-related. There have been no deaths or hospitalizations.

Islanders who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 are encouraged to visit a drop-in testing clinic .

There currently is no evidence of community spread of COVID-19 on P.E.I. and the risk of transmission in the province remains low, the release said.

