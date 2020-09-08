Schools are welcoming students back to class on P.E.I. for the first time since March.

Here is a FAQ for parents and students about the return to school.

P.E.I. confirmed four new positive COVID-19 cases Monday.

The Chief Public Health Office said there will be more updates on travel related to the cases at a news briefing on Tuesday.

There was another case of COVID-19 confirmed on the Island Friday, which was a man in his late teens who arrived following international travel.

That news came after two other cases were confirmed during routine testing of self-isolating essential workers on Thursday. The workers had travelled to the province from another country.

P.E.I. has confirmed a total of 51 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with no deaths or hospitalizations. There are seven active cases on the Island.

Students and staff at UPEI will be required to wear non-medical masks in campus buildings.

Many students at Summerside Intermediate School won't have to worry about buying non-medical masks for the first day of class. A local business organization donated hundreds of masks to the school.

Masks will be required when students get on the bus. Bus drivers have extras to hand out to students who may have forgotten theirs. Additional cleaning protocols have also been put in place.

Two business people, both newcomers, are each navigating the challenges of starting new businesses during pandemic restrictions.

Islanders can now find out online if they have tested negative for COVID-19.

The public health office said P.E.I. officials have not made a decision about when the province might adopt the national mobile notification app meant to tell people when they have been close to someone who later tested positive for COVID-19.

