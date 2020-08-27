Skip to Main Content
COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Tuesday, Sept. 29
COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Tuesday, Sept. 29

P.E.I. tourism starts planning for 2021, and there are growing concerns for Charlottetown's downtown.

Work-from-home creating problems for downtown, says mayor

CBC News ·
Many tourism operators closed up early this year or didn't open at all. (Tony Davis/CBC)

With the devastating tourism season of 2020 behind it, the P.E.I. industry is looking ahead with continued uncertainty.

Charlottetown Mayor Philip Brown is concerned work-from-home initiatives are draining away customers from the downtown.

A P.E.I. gift card program designed to support the Island tourism industry had a successful first day Monday, with some retailers reporting that they had sold up to 40 per cent of their stock before noon.

The COVID-19 testing clinic in Charlottetown has moved to the former government garage on Park Street, and out of the Eastlink Centre.

Pandemic public health protocols on P.E.I. require extra cleaning at child care centres, and that has caused some issues for some facilities.

There have been 58 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the Island, with 57 considered recovered. There have been no hospitalizations or deaths, and there is no evidence of community spread.

