With the devastating tourism season of 2020 behind it, the P.E.I. industry is looking ahead with continued uncertainty.

Charlottetown Mayor Philip Brown is concerned work-from-home initiatives are draining away customers from the downtown.

A P.E.I. gift card program designed to support the Island tourism industry had a successful first day Monday, with some retailers reporting that they had sold up to 40 per cent of their stock before noon.

The COVID-19 testing clinic in Charlottetown has moved to the former government garage on Park Street, and out of the Eastlink Centre.

Pandemic public health protocols on P.E.I. require extra cleaning at child care centres, and that has caused some issues for some facilities.

There have been 58 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the Island, with 57 considered recovered. There have been no hospitalizations or deaths, and there is no evidence of community spread.

The Evangeline region launches its annual food drive, with new pandemic restrictions.

The Island Waste Management Corporation has gathered less trash and compost on P.E.I. since the beginning of the pandemic.

Charlottetown police have fined two more people for hosting parties with more guests in attendance than permitted under COVID-19 measures.

