A 20-year-old Charlottetown man has been fined $1,000 for hosting a party with more than 15 people inside, police say.

UPEI is not among the institutions most at risk financially as the pandemic keeps new international students out of Canada due to the pandemic — but it will likely suffer, says a report by Higher Education Strategy Associates.

Municipalities across P.E.I. are trying to figure out what this year's Santa Claus parades will look like because of COVID-19.

Some P.E.I. farmers are complaining CERB has made an ongoing labour shortage worse.

If there is a Santa Claus Parade in Summerside this year floats like this one are unlikely to be on the move.

The number of people with antibodies for the novel coronavirus is low, early research by the COVID-19 Immunity Task Force suggests.

P.E.I. has confirmed a total of 55 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with no deaths or hospitalizations. Of those, eight are active and 47 are considered recovered.

Two Island couples are turning to self-sustained, off-grid living as a result of the pandemic — one for the first time and one after a bit of a hiatus.

UPEI and Holland College athletes returned to the pitch this weekend. Public Health officials have reversed an earlier decision and approved a plan to allow schools to co-host a varsity soccer league for men's and women's teams during the fall season.

COVID-19 can make relationships challenging — especially when one person in P.E.I. and the other in Australia. Here's how one couple is coping.

