COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Tuesday, Sept. 15
P.E.I. municipalities are trying to figure out how to stage Santa Claus parades this year
A 20-year-old Charlottetown man has been fined $1,000 for hosting a party with more than 15 people inside, police say.
UPEI is not among the institutions most at risk financially as the pandemic keeps new international students out of Canada due to the pandemic — but it will likely suffer, says a report by Higher Education Strategy Associates.
Municipalities across P.E.I. are trying to figure out what this year's Santa Claus parades will look like because of COVID-19.
Some P.E.I. farmers are complaining CERB has made an ongoing labour shortage worse.
The number of people with antibodies for the novel coronavirus is low, early research by the COVID-19 Immunity Task Force suggests.
P.E.I. has confirmed a total of 55 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with no deaths or hospitalizations. Of those, eight are active and 47 are considered recovered.
Also in the news
- Two Island couples are turning to self-sustained, off-grid living as a result of the pandemic — one for the first time and one after a bit of a hiatus.
- UPEI and Holland College athletes returned to the pitch this weekend. Public Health officials have reversed an earlier decision and approved a plan to allow schools to co-host a varsity soccer league for men's and women's teams during the fall season.
- COVID-19 can make relationships challenging — especially when one person in P.E.I. and the other in Australia. Here's how one couple is coping.
Further resources
- Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services.
- Here is a chart tracking COVID-19 numbers and a timeline of COVID-19-related events on P.E.I.
- Here is a guide on what parents and students need to know before heading back to class as soon as Sept. 8.
