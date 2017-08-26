COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Tuesday, Sept. 1
Dr. Morrison says household contacts of students waiting for test results won't need to isolate
A survey by PEERS Alliance is exploring if illicit drug users understand how the risks have changed during the pandemic.
Household contacts of students who are tested for COVID-19 will not need to isolate while they wait for results, according to P.E.I.'s chief public health officer.
Trivers previously said community feedback has led to some changes, such as making mask use mandatory.
Renovations to address capacity issues at West Royalty Elementary School are still underway, which has some people wondering if the construction will be complete by the time the bell rings.
Islanders who have enjoyed having beer and wine delivered to their door during the pandemic will continue to see that service provided for at least a few more months.
P.E.I. has confirmed a total of 44 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with no deaths or hospitalizations. Forty-one of those cases are considered to be recovered.
Also in the news
- The COVID-19 Workspace Adaption Assistance Fund, a provincial program intended to help pay for changes in the workplace related to coronavirus, ended Monday.
- P.E.I. is further easing its border restrictions to allow family members of seasonal residents to apply for entry.
- Data released this week by Statistics Canada is suggesting the pandemic has had a worse impact for people living with disabilities and long-term conditions.
