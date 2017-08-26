Skip to Main Content
COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Tuesday, Sept. 1

A survey is underway about how illicit drug use on P.E.I. has changed during the pandemic, and the government continues to adjust its back-to-school plans.

Dr. Morrison says household contacts of students waiting for test results won't need to isolate

CBC News ·
Street drugs are increasingly being found to be cut with fentanyl. (CBC)

A survey by PEERS Alliance is exploring if illicit drug users understand how the risks have changed during the pandemic.

Household contacts of students who are tested for COVID-19 will not need to isolate while they wait for results, according to P.E.I.'s chief public health officer.

Trivers previously said community feedback has led to some changes, such as making mask use mandatory.

Renovations to address capacity issues at West Royalty Elementary School are still underway, which has some people wondering if the construction will be complete by the time the bell rings.

Beer and wine with food deliver will continue until at least the end of the year. (Kevin Yarr/CBC)

Islanders who have enjoyed having beer and wine delivered to their door during the pandemic will continue to see that service provided for at least a few more months.

P.E.I. has confirmed a total of 44 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with no deaths or hospitalizations. Forty-one of those cases are considered to be recovered.

