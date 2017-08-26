A survey by PEERS Alliance is exploring if illicit drug users understand how the risks have changed during the pandemic.

Household contacts of students who are tested for COVID-19 will not need to isolate while they wait for results, according to P.E.I.'s chief public health officer.

Trivers previously said community feedback has led to some changes, such as making mask use mandatory.

Renovations to address capacity issues at West Royalty Elementary School are still underway, which has some people wondering if the construction will be complete by the time the bell rings.

Beer and wine with food deliver will continue until at least the end of the year. (Kevin Yarr/CBC)

Islanders who have enjoyed having beer and wine delivered to their door during the pandemic will continue to see that service provided for at least a few more months.

P.E.I. has confirmed a total of 44 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with no deaths or hospitalizations. Forty-one of those cases are considered to be recovered.

Also in the news

Further resources

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services.

with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services. Here is a chart tracking COVID-19 numbers and a timeline of COVID-19 -related events on P.E.I.

-related events on P.E.I. Here is a handy guide on what parents and students need to know before heading back to class as soon as Sept. 8.

More COVID-19 stories from CBC P.E.I.