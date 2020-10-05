With real space for people limited by public health guidelines, Charlottetown and Summerside have opened up virtual spaces for public meetings.

Charlottetown's taxi drivers have seen a big drop in business during the pandemic, and some remained concerned about the safety of driving some customers.

The success of a fundraiser during the COVID-19 pandemic is a testament to how much people appreciate the Prince County Hospital, says the hospital foundation's communications officer.

Charlottetown's Delta Prince Edward is open to the public again after acting exclusively as the host of the Canadian Premier League's 2020 soccer season.

New Brunswick tourism marketers are after Nova Scotians and Islanders, and Tourism PEI is after mainlanders, but they all have the same aim in mind.

New Brunswick's tourism marketing is after Islanders to come see the fall colours. (Submitted by Edith McCormack)

Starting Thursday travellers will no longer be screened by New Brunswick officials at the Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia borders.

Premier Dennis King confirmed Friday that Canada's COVID-19 contact notification app will soon be in use on Prince Edward Island. A news release said Islanders with health cards will receive one-time "keys" or codes from their health authorities to use with the app.

There have been 61 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the Island, with 58 considered recovered. There have been no hospitalizations or deaths, and there is no evidence of community spread.

Prince Edward Island has two new unrelated cases of COVID-19, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison confirmed on Sunday. Both cases are men working in unrelated, non-health-care industries and recently travelled outside Atlantic Canada, and both are self-isolating.

A new outdoor art exhibit in Charlottetown allows people to enjoy a leisurely walk while physical distancing. Rooted in Art features five temporary art installations at the site of local trees. This event includes a 2.5-kilometre self-guided tour, where participants will be directed to five different stops to view the trees with art installations.

The Green Party of Canada elected Toronto lawyer Annamie Paul as their new leader Saturday. The leader was originally supposed to be selected at a convention in Charlottetown this weekend, but pandemic restrictions forced the event to a virtual space.

