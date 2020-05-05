COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Tuesday, May 5
Dr. Bonnie Henry of Charlottetown is one of the heroes of the pandemic
Some P.E.I. hairdressers are concerned about plans for them to return to work.
Nitrous oxide is still not an option for pain relief during birth.
P.E.I.'s COVID-19 testing lab is continuing to increase its capacity.
Dental clinics will be allowed to reopen May 22, offering emergency treatments.
Watermark Theatre has cancelled the 2020 season, saying the pandemic will lead to both economic and artistic changes.
Premier Dennis King is receiving some backlash from students and opposition parties for comments he made suggesting some federal emergency benefit programs could disincentivize people from going back to work.
Twenty-five of P.E.I.'s 27 confirmed COVID-19 cases are now considered recovered, Dr. Heather Morrison said in her briefing Monday.
There are no new cases on P.E.I., and 245 new negative tests came back from the weekend.
Also in the news
- Watershed groups were able to resume operations this weekend, but not everything they have planned will be possible with the restrictions still in effect.
- Some non-essential health-care providers have reopened and are "happy to be back."
- P.E.I. waste management sites have opened for some items, and yard waste will be collected at the curb this week.
- Health officials on P.E.I. want Islanders to be aware of the risks of turning to alcohol for comfort during the pandemic.
- Phase 1 of P.E.I.'s plan to ease COVID-19 restrictions came into effect Friday. Morrison and Premier Dennis King said they were pleased with how Islanders responded during the first weekend
COVID-19: What you need to know
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
Common symptoms include:
- Fever.
- Cough.
- Tiredness.
But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia, which can lead to death.
Health Canada has built a self-assessment tool.
What should I do if I feel sick?
Isolate yourself and call 811. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested. A health professional at 811 will give you advice and instructions.
How can I protect myself?
- Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
- Clean regularly touched surfaces regularly.
- Practise physical distancing.
More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.
