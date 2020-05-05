Some P.E.I. hairdressers are concerned about plans for them to return to work.

Nitrous oxide is still not an option for pain relief during birth.

P.E.I.'s COVID-19 testing lab is continuing to increase its capacity.

Dental clinics will be allowed to reopen May 22, offering emergency treatments.

Watermark Theatre has cancelled the 2020 season, saying the pandemic will lead to both economic and artistic changes.

B.C.'s Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry was raised in Charlottetown. (Michael McArthur/CBC)

Meet one of the heroes of the pandemic, B.C. Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry of Charlottetown.

Premier Dennis King is receiving some backlash from students and opposition parties for comments he made suggesting some federal emergency benefit programs could disincentivize people from going back to work.

Twenty-five of P.E.I.'s 27 confirmed COVID-19 cases are now considered recovered, Dr. Heather Morrison said in her briefing Monday.

There are no new cases on P.E.I., and 245 new negative tests came back from the weekend.

Also in the news

Further resources

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services.

Here are charts tracking COVID-19 numbers and a timeline of COVID-19-related events on P.E.I.

A full list of COVID-19 cancellations can be viewed here. You can report closures on our cancellation hotline at 1-877-236-9350.

COVID-19: What you need to know

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

Common symptoms include:

Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness.

But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia, which can lead to death.

Health Canada has built a self-assessment tool.

What should I do if I feel sick?

Isolate yourself and call 811. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested. A health professional at 811 will give you advice and instructions.

How can I protect myself?

Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Clean regularly touched surfaces regularly.

Practise physical distancing.

More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

More COVID-19 stories from CBC P.E.I.