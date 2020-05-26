COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Tuesday, May 26

The P.E.I. Legislature will on Tuesday hold its first session since the pandemic started, and will discuss the programs launched to deal with it.

P.E.I. Premier Dennis King and his PC government have soared in popularity during the pandemic, according to a new poll.

Recreational sport organizations are making plans for the summer with the release of public health guidelines on the weekend.

A team of 28 Islanders from various backgrounds and organizations has been created to establish a plan for recovery and growth potential for the province over the next one, two, five and 10 years.

The province is hoping to learn some lessons from the Canada Emergency Response Benefit in its continuing battle against poverty.

Child-care centres on the Island are pleased to be open again. (First Friends Child Care Centre)

Child-care centres are open again, and feeling good about it.

Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.'s chief public health officer, is expected to give her next COVID-19 briefing Tuesday at 11 a.m. Morrison has led Islanders through the two months of the pandemic. Read more about her here.

P.E.I. has had 27 confirmed cases of COVID-19. All have recovered. More than 5,300 people on P.E.I. have been tested.

Also in the news

CBC News: Compass, P.E.I.'s 6 p.m. television news show, will return to its one-hour format June 15. It was reduced to a half-hour in March due to demands on resources during the pandemic.

UPEI is planning a balance of online and in-person options for students when it reopens in the fall.

Charlottetown restaurants are keen to set up patios to make physical distancing easier when they reopen June 1.

Further resources

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services.

Here are charts tracking COVID-19 numbers and a timeline of COVID-19-related events on P.E.I.

