Islanders who have recovered from COVID-19 are being urged to donate plasma.

Turnstiles activated by a hand sanitizer dispenser are being installed in Charlottetown. The turnstiles were designed and made on P.E.I.

A P.E.I. mother is lobbying the federal government for an extension of maternity leave during the pandemic.

A heart of hope is now shining over Summerside to give people comfort during the pandemic.

A P.E.I.-born musician has passed the time by composing a new piece of music using only household objects every day for 30 days.

Some Islanders have shared with CBC how their pets are helping them get through the pandemic.

Thrift stores have considerations beyond regular retail stores as they plan for reopening later this month.

