P.E.I. has expanded the testing regime for COVID-19, and there are now fines for people violating self-isolation.

P.E.I. will now test anyone with symptoms who has travelled outside the province, not just foreign travellers.

The province announced fines Monday for those found to be in violation of the self-isolation orders. Anyone who arrived from outside the province as of March 21 is being asked to self-isolate. At checkpoints public health officials are providing information about self-isolation to people arriving.

Public Safety Minister Bloyce Thompson urged Islanders not to call 911 if they knew of people violating self-isolation directions, and to instead phone 1-800-958-6400.

Chief public health officer Dr. Heather Morrison said Islanders found not to be following the orders of self-isolation may first have a conversation about what self-isolation is, and then law enforcement may become involved. (CBC)

Exceptions will be made for individuals who are considered essential workers.

Quebec Premier François Legault has asked P.E.I. Premier Dennis King about the checkpoints. Legault wants to be sure supplies will still be able to flow through P.E.I. to the Quebec territory of Îles de la Madeleine.

A P.E.I. man is expressing his relief at testing negative for COVID-19. Dave Brosha was concerned about how many people he could have infected.

P.E.I. farmers are relieved temporary foreign workers will be allowed in Canada to help plant, grow and harvest crops.

​​​Financial relief

The province has announced $2 million to further support early learning centres, staff and parents. Minister of Education Brad Trivers said the funding will ensure that families will not have to pay fees while early learning centres are required to be closed. The fund is expected to cover the next six weeks.

to further support early learning centres, staff and parents. Minister of Education Brad Trivers said the funding will ensure that families will not have to pay fees while early learning centres are required to be closed. The fund is expected to cover the next six weeks. The province announced $500,000 in relief , including money for United Way, food banks, the Salvation Army and other non-government organizations that help Islanders.

, including money for United Way, food banks, the Salvation Army and other non-government organizations that help Islanders. Innovation PEI will provide self-employed Islanders $500 a week , and provide loans of up to $100,000 to small business affected by the pandemic.

, and provide loans of up to $100,000 to small business affected by the pandemic. Workers who continue to work but have had their hours cut due to COVID-19 will be eligible for a temporary $200 allowance per week.

per week. The province's largest landlord, the P.E.I. Housing Corporation, will suspend evictions for six weeks.

Maritime Electric is suspending disconnection for non-payment for two weeks.

for two weeks. P.E.I. Education Minister Brad Trivers announced licensed daycare staff will be eligible for employment insurance. Grants and subsidies will continue for licensed daycares. The province will provide emergency child-care services to essential workers who have no other options.

Health

Blood donation is still needed in the COVID-19 pandemic. Peter MacDonald, head of donor relations for the Canadian Blood Services in Atlantic Canada, says their location at 85 Fitzroy St. in Charlottetown has the goal of collecting 32 units of donated blood each day.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of P.E.I. is fast-tracking its licensing process in response to COVID-19.

P.E.I. has launched an online self assessment for COVID-19 to alleviate high call volumes to 811.

P.E.I. Family Violence Prevention services is concerned social isolation could bring on more domestic violence .

Health PEI said it will restrict all visitors to its facilities, except palliative care, intensive care, neonatal intensive care, obstetric and pediatric units. In these units, only one designated visitor is permitted — a member of the patient's immediate family or their care partner within the hospital.

Seniors' homes and community care facilities across the province remain closed to outside visitors.

The P.E.I. government is publishing the number of positive, negative and pending test results on its website.

All dental clinics on P.E.I. are closed until further notice . Some clinics can manage emergency care, patients must first call to have emergencies evaluated.

Physiotherapy clinics across P.E.I. will close until further notice, the physiotherapy association announced Wednesday, while chiropractors and optometrists said they are scaling back services.

Health PEI is rescheduling non-essential appointments, and said those affected will be contacted directly.

People who are ill or showing any symptoms of illness are being asked to call 811 and stay away from any P.E.I. health-care centres, unless they are seeking treatment.

Schools, colleges and university

Education Minister Brad Trivers announced optional "home-learning resources" will be posted online for students to learn at home after March break is over. Schools are closed. Officials are working on curriculum-based resources to roll out online If schools remain closed after April 6.

P.E.I. and Canada Student Loan repayments have been suspended for six months.

UPEI and Holland College have essential personnel only on campus.

UPEI and Holland College have suspended in-person classes for the remainder of the semester. Holland College revised the date online learning will be available to students to Wednesday, March 25.

Child-care centres are also closed.

Travel

Any Islanders who have travelled out of province — whether experiencing symptoms or not — are required to self-isolate for 14 days following their return. This applies to people who have travelled internationally since March 8, and anyone who travelled to another province since March 21.

Screening checkpoints are set up at the Confederation Bridge, Charlottetown airport and Souris ferry terminal.

Some Islanders abroad are still having trouble finding a way home.

P.E.I. recommended Islanders cancel all non-essential travel outside Canada.

The federal government has banned boats and cruise ships carrying more than 500 people from docking at Canadian ports until July .

COVID-19: What you need to know

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

Common symptoms include:

Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness.

But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia, which can lead to death.

What should I do if I feel sick?

Isolate yourself and call your local public health authority. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested.

How can I protect myself?

Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Be aware of evolving travel advisories to different regions.

More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

