COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Wednesday, June 10
Mental health and addictions walk-in clinics have resumed on P.E.I.
Restaurateurs on Prince Edward Island are finding business steady, but not yet busy, after reopening their dining rooms last Monday.
Prince Edward Island has reopened mental health and addictions clinics for walk-in service.
The Atlantic Colleges Athletic Association has joined Atlantic University Sport in cancelling its fall sports season.
A West Prince woman is upset restrictions are keeping dozens of family members from her aunt's funeral.
The pandemic has created unique challenges for people facing dying and mourning, grieving experts say.
The reopening of public washrooms is welcomed by people who have a special need for them.
The parents of some high school graduates are saying live streaming of graduation ceremonies is not enough.
P.E.I. has had 27 confirmed cases of COVID-19. All have recovered. Close to 8,000 COVID-19 tests from P.E.I. have been done.
Also in the news
- Relaxed visitor restrictions at long-term care facilities are being called a great relief for residents and their families.
- There won't be any fireworks, but Canada Day celebrations on P.E.I. will continue in a different form, according to officials in Charlottetown and Stratford.
- COVID-19 cancellations on P.E.I. have extended beyond summer as the annual spirits festival is scrapped for November.
- A P.E.I. woman is worried she might be on the hook for $6,000 after she noticed three CERB payments were processed through her Canada Revenue Agency account — but she had not applied for the program and never received the money.
Further resources
- Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services.
- Here is a chart tracking COVID-19 numbers and a timeline of COVID-19-related events on P.E.I.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.