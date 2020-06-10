Restaurateurs on Prince Edward Island are finding business steady, but not yet busy, after reopening their dining rooms last Monday.

Prince Edward Island has reopened mental health and addictions clinics for walk-in service.

The Atlantic Colleges Athletic Association has joined Atlantic University Sport in cancelling its fall sports season.

A West Prince woman is upset restrictions are keeping dozens of family members from her aunt's funeral.

The pandemic has created unique challenges for people facing dying and mourning, grieving experts say.

The opening of long-term care homes to visitors has been a great relief. (Brian McInnis/CBC)

The reopening of public washrooms is welcomed by people who have a special need for them.

The parents of some high school graduates are saying live streaming of graduation ceremonies is not enough.

P.E.I. has had 27 confirmed cases of COVID-19. All have recovered. Close to 8,000 COVID-19 tests from P.E.I. have been done.

