COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Tuesday, June 9
Canada Day celebrations will look different this year under COVID-19 restrictions
A West Prince woman is upset restrictions are keeping dozens of family members from her aunt's funeral.
The reopening of public washrooms is welcomed by people who have a special need for them.
The parents of some high school graduates are saying live streaming of graduation ceremonies is not enough.
Relaxed visitor restrictions at long-term care facilities are being called a great relief for residents and their families.
There won't be any fireworks, but Canada Day celebrations on P.E.I. will continue in a different form, according to officials in Charlottetown and Stratford.
COVID-19 cancellations on P.E.I. have extended beyond summer as the annual spirits festival is scrapped for November, and Atlantic University Sport cancelled its fall season.
A P.E.I. woman is worried she might be on the hook for $6,000 after she noticed three CERB payments were processed through her Canada Revenue Agency account — but she had not applied for the program and never received the money.
P.E.I. has had 27 confirmed cases of COVID-19. All have recovered. More than 7,700 COVID-19 tests from P.E.I. have been done.
Also in the news
- Fisherman's Wharf Lobster Suppers in North Rustico, P.E.I., has made the "very hard" decision to remain closed for the season.
- Malpeque MP Wayne Easter, chair of the Commons finance committee, says Ottawa is working on new ways to support Canadians as the Canada emergency response benefit (CERB) runs out for some.
- Charlottetown expects to hear in the next few days whether it will play host to Canadian Premier League soccer teams this summer.
- People wearing masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 has led to challenges for people who have hearing loss.
- Some of P.E.I.'s smaller festivals are working within pandemic guidelines to carry on.
Further resources
- Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services.
- Here is a chart tracking COVID-19 numbers and a timeline of COVID-19-related events on P.E.I.
