A West Prince woman is upset restrictions are keeping dozens of family members from her aunt's funeral.

The reopening of public washrooms is welcomed by people who have a special need for them.

The parents of some high school graduates are saying live streaming of graduation ceremonies is not enough.

Relaxed visitor restrictions at long-term care facilities are being called a great relief for residents and their families.

There won't be any fireworks, but Canada Day celebrations on P.E.I. will continue in a different form, according to officials in Charlottetown and Stratford.

A popular lobster supper venue on P.E.I. has decided it will not open this year. (Fisherman's Wharf Lobster Suppers/Facebook)

COVID-19 cancellations on P.E.I. have extended beyond summer as the annual spirits festival is scrapped for November, and Atlantic University Sport cancelled its fall season.

A P.E.I. woman is worried she might be on the hook for $6,000 after she noticed three CERB payments were processed through her Canada Revenue Agency account — but she had not applied for the program and never received the money.

P.E.I. has had 27 confirmed cases of COVID-19. All have recovered. More than 7,700 COVID-19 tests from P.E.I. have been done.

Also in the news

Further resources

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services.

Here is a chart tracking COVID-19 numbers and a timeline of COVID-19-related events on P.E.I.

More COVID-19 stories from CBC P.E.I.