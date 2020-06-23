P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison remained cautious at a pandemic briefing Tuesday morning about the possibility of opening up provincial borders to people outside of Atlantic Canada.

Talks are continuing on the possibility of opening up a bubble for Atlantic Canada, but Morrison said she would like to see whether any problems develop with that before opening up the province any further.

"A bubble can be fragile by its very nature," said Morrison.

Details of how an Atlantic bubble might work are still being developed. Border screening would remain, and the province is considering systems for expediting the process in order to prevent long lines of waiting traffic.

For Phase 4, slated to start June 26, Morrison said the limit on gatherings will remain at 50 people, but some venues may be able to accommodate multiple gatherings.

The groups would have to remain separate from each other, and use separate entrances and exits. All gatherings of this size would require an operational plan, she said.

Marion Dowling, Health PEI's chief of nursing, said work is continuing at Riverview Manor in Montague to develop a centre for long-term care patients who may develop COVID-19. It will be called the Rosedale Care Centre.

More pandemic news

A P.E.I. legislative committee wants to hear from Islanders about how much power they believe cabinet needs during a state of emergency.

The pandemic has brought immigration to a standstill on P.E.I., and that is creating further economic uncertainty.

Patios in Charlottetown will be open in hot weather this week. (John Robertson/CBC)

Premier Dennis King spoke with CBC News: Compass host Louise Martin about the budget and and a proposed Atlantic bubble.

Each high school on P.E.I. has come up with its own plan to celebrate its graduates during the pandemic. On Monday and Tuesday it was Charlottetown Rural's turn.

P.E.I. teacher Leah White is eager to rejoin her students in Beijing. (Submitted by Leah White)

A P.E.I. woman is teaching her students in Beijing from her parents' home on the Island, but she is keen to get back.

The Raspberry Point Oyster Company is planning to build a new 30,000-square-foot storage and processing facility on P.E.I.'s North Shore as sales begin to rebound from COVID-19.

P.E.I. has had 27 confirmed cases, the most recent on April 28. All have recovered. More than 10,000 COVID-19 tests from P.E.I. have been done.

Also in the news

The P.E.I. government has created a new kind of emergency leave for people who can't go to work because of pandemic restrictions.

Farm & Food Care P.E.I., with help from local producers, will give away 3,000 free food packages over the next two Saturdays.

Retailers on P.E.I. are reporting a big demand from people doing backyard projects, and some are saying the wait for some supplies is getting long.

Further resources

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services.

Here is a chart tracking COVID-19 numbers and a timeline of COVID-19-related events on P.E.I.

