P.E.I. restaurants are now allowed to open their dining rooms, but some are choosing not to.

Charlottetown's Masjid Dar As-Salam mosque has reopened for daily prayers.

More visitor restrictions have been eased at P.E.I. health facilities.

In the legislature Tuesday, the Liberals pressed for details on the plan for students this fall.

P.E.I. began accepting applications from seasonal residents to come to their summer homes Monday, and has already received more than 700 requests.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison discussed the applications during a regular pandemic briefing Tuesday morning. Morrison also announced essential workers travelling between New Brunswick and P.E.I. are having to self-isolate again.

The Small Halls Festival may go ahead this year, but outside of the halls. (Prince Edward Island Tourism/Facebook)

The Festival of Small Halls may go ahead this summer in the form of drive-in style performances.

While Phase 2 and Phase 3 of easing restrictions were less than two weeks apart, Morrison said Islanders would have to wait until the end of June or beginning of July for Phase 4.

P.E.I. has had 27 confirmed cases of COVID-19. All have recovered. More than 6,600 tests for COVID-19 have been done on P.E.I.

