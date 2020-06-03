COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Wednesday, June 3
Liberals press for education plans
P.E.I. restaurants are now allowed to open their dining rooms, but some are choosing not to.
Charlottetown's Masjid Dar As-Salam mosque has reopened for daily prayers.
More visitor restrictions have been eased at P.E.I. health facilities.
In the legislature Tuesday, the Liberals pressed for details on the plan for students this fall.
P.E.I. began accepting applications from seasonal residents to come to their summer homes Monday, and has already received more than 700 requests.
Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison discussed the applications during a regular pandemic briefing Tuesday morning. Morrison also announced essential workers travelling between New Brunswick and P.E.I. are having to self-isolate again.
The Festival of Small Halls may go ahead this summer in the form of drive-in style performances.
While Phase 2 and Phase 3 of easing restrictions were less than two weeks apart, Morrison said Islanders would have to wait until the end of June or beginning of July for Phase 4.
P.E.I. has had 27 confirmed cases of COVID-19. All have recovered. More than 6,600 tests for COVID-19 have been done on P.E.I.
Also in the news
- Recreational sports leagues are facing challenges in starting operations again.
- Choirs, still not permitted to perform together, are longing for the day when they can spread their joy again.
- Teachers can now meet with students in the classroom for individual appointments.
- Phase 3 of P.E.I.'s ease-back plan began Monday. Here's what people had to say as new spaces opened up, both inside and outside, and here's what it looked like.
- Here's a quick overview of some of the changes in pandemic restrictions Monday.
Further resources
- Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services.
- Here is a chart tracking COVID-19 numbers and a timeline of COVID-19-related events on P.E.I.
