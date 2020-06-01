Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison will present a briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. at 11:30 a.m.

Teachers can now meet with students in the classroom for individual appointments.

Phase 3 of P.E.I.'s ease-back plan began Monday. Here's what people had to say as new spaces opened up, both inside and outside, and here's what it looked like.

Here's a quick overview of some of the changes in pandemic restrictions Monday.

Despite the pandemic, construction investment was up in March on P.E.I.

Oyster fishermen protested a lack of buyers. They want more help from the government.

The Summerside Community Choir is looking forward to getting together to sing again. (Summerside Community Choir/Facebook)

Some groups — such as recreational sports leagues — are facing challenges. "We're dealing with a lot of unknowns right now, and so you're trying to adapt the best you can," Gemma Koughan of Sport P.E.I. told CBC News: Compass host Louise Martin.

Choirs, still not permitted to perform together, are longing for the day when they can spread their joy again.

The P.E.I. Women's Institute is raising money for the QEH Foundation by making non-medical masks.

P.E.I. has had 27 confirmed cases of COVID-19. All have recovered. More than 6,600 tests for COVID-19 have been done on P.E.I.

Also in the news

Restaurants were able to open for inside dining with certain restrictions in place, though some chose to stick with takeout for the time being.

Campgrounds were permitted to open Monday as part of Phase 3, and some are expecting a busy summer.

It wasn't exactly how they envisioned their wedding, but COVID-19 was not going to stop Ryan Woods and Amandah Turner from becoming husband and wife.

RCMP are reminding teenagers that large gatherings, including informal graduation parties, are still not permitted on P.E.I., and they are moving to prevent them.

